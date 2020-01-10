Deepika Padukone visits Siddhivinayak Temple on 'Chhapaak' release day

Chhapaak is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks.

Laxmi is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.

'Chhapaak' is helmed by director Meghna Gulzar who is known for her outstanding work in blockbuster hit 'Raazi'. It is being co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios. The film marks Deepika's production debut in Bollywood.

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey in lead role.