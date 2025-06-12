Mumbai Shocker! Two Minor Girls Sexually Assaulted In Separate Incidents; Neighbor Duo, Stranger Booked

Mumbai: The number of cases of sexual assault on minor girls is increasing in the city. On Tuesday, two cases of molestation and rape were registered at two police stations in Mumbai's western Suburban. These include the rape of a toddler by a neighbor duo boys, the molestation of a girl playing in a park by a stranger.

Sexual assault on a toddler: In the incident in Amboli, two boys living next door to her had been sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl for the past one year. These boys used to go into the house and sexually harassed the victim girl when no one was there. The accused were taking advantage of her ignorance by showing her obscene videos and doing this act. They were threatening her so that she would not tell anyone about this. In this regard, a case has been registered against the accused at Amboli police station under sections 65 (2), 70 (2) of rape, gang rape and POCSO.

Unknown person molests minor: An 11-year-old girl playing in a park in Kurar village of Malad East was molested by an unknown person. On Monday morning at around 11 am, while the victim was playing, an unknown person came there and molested her. After which the person fled from there. Following a complaint filed by her parents, the Kurar police have registered a case against the unknown person under Section 74 of the BNS for molestation and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.