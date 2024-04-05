Mumbai Shocker: Pantograph Mishap Near Kalyan Station Disrupts Rail Services, Prompting Officials For Safety Review

FPJ

A recent pantograph mishap near Kalyan station on Thursday sent shockwaves through the rail network, disrupting services and inconveniencing thousands of passengers. Initial findings point towards the contractor's staff failing to exercise due diligence while repairing the overhead wires at the crossover. This oversight ultimately led to the malfunction of the pantograph on an empty local train, triggering the disruption in rail services.

The disruption, which affected nearly 80 trains, left commuters stranded and frustrated as rail services came to a grinding halt for approximately two hours on fast corridor. Investigations into the matter have revealed alarming details about the events leading up to the mishap.

Sources familiar with the incident shed light on the fact that the area where the malfunction occurred typically experiences minimal traffic, with only one pair of empty rakes passing through on an average day. This lack of routine activity may have contributed to the oversight by the contractor's staff during repair work in the hours preceding the incident.

Negligence In Railway Maintenance Triggers Disruption

A senior railway officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, disclosed that initial findings point towards the contractor's staff failing to exercise due diligence while repairing the overhead wires at the crossover. This oversight ultimately led to the malfunction of the pantograph on an empty local train, triggering the disruption in rail services.

The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the potential consequences of negligence in such crucial operations.

"The suspension of train movement on the fast corridor for nearly two hours underscored the severity of the situation, highlighting the critical need for meticulous attention to detail and adherence to safety protocols in all railway maintenance and repair activities." said a passenger activist.

Authorities Take Swift Action And Enhance Safety Protocols After Kalyan Station Mishap

In response to the incident, authorities have not only held the contractor accountable but have also initiated inquiries into the conduct of on-duty supervisors to prevent similar occurrences in the future. "The focus remains on ensuring the safety and efficiency of railway operations, with measures being taken to mitigate the risk of such incidents recurring" said an official.

As investigations continue, the railway authorities are committed to implementing stricter oversight and stringent safety measures to prevent lapses in maintenance and repair work. "The incident near Kalyan station serves as a wake-up call for all involved in railway operations, emphasizing the paramount importance of prioritizing safety and adhering to best practices at all times" said an official