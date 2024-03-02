Central Railway Plans Infrastructure Works On Kalyan–Kasara Section, Alters Train Schedules; Check Details

Central Railway | File

Central Railway to Conduct Integrated Special Traffic & Power Blocks on Kalyan – Kasara Section

Central Railway is set to operate integrated special traffic and power blocks involving UP and Down North East Lines on the Kalyan – Kasara section to facilitate various infrastructure works.

The activities include the launching of PSC Girder at Bridge no 73/2 at kms 73/17-19 between Khadavli and Vasind stations using a road crane and the launching of girders for the FOB between Asangaon and Atgaon involving UP and Down North East Lines.

Additionally, the launching of FOB girders above UP and Down North East Lines between Shahad and Ambivali stations is also scheduled during the block.

Date of Block: Midnight of 02/03rd March (Saturday/Sunday Night)

Traffic Block section and Duration:

Titwala to Asangaon (excluding both stations) on the Down North East section and Vasind to Titwala (excluding both stations) on the Up North East section from 00.45 hrs to 05.15 hrs

Repercussions due to the Block:

Short Termination / Origination of Suburban Trains:

Kasara local leaving CSMT 00:15 to be short terminated at Thane

CSMT leaving Kasara 03:51 am will short originate from Thane

Rescheduling of UP Mail/Express trains:

12106 (Gondia-CSMT Vidharbha Exp) journey commencing on 02 nd March will depart from Gondia late by 2 hours (Scheduled Departure 2.40 pm).

Rescheduling of Down Mail/Express trains:

Train number 12141 (LTT – Patliputra Exp) journey commencing on 2nd March will depart at 03.45 am.

Train number 11057 (CSMT – Amritsar Exp) journey commencing on 2nd March will depart at 03.55 am.

Train number 12811 (LTT – Hatia Exp) journey commencing on 03rd March will depart at 04:10 am.

Train number 22177 (CSMT – Varanasi Mahanagari Exp) journey commencing on 3rd March will depart at 04:20 am.

Train number 22538 (LTT- Gorakhpur Kushinagar Exp) journey commencing on 3rd March will depart at 04:35 am.

Regulation of UP Mail/Express trains:

Train number 18030 UP (Shalimar-LTT Exp) will be regulated at Atgaon from 02.30 to 05:10 am.

Train number 12810 UP (Howrah –CSMT Exp) will be regulated at Khardi from 02.30 to 05:10 am.

Train number 20104 UP (Gorakhpur –LTT Exp) will be regulated at Kasara from 02.45 to 05:05 am.

Train number 11402 UP (Adilabad -CSMT Nandigram Exp) at Kasara from 03.23 to 05:15 am.

Train number 12152 UP (Shalimar –LTT Exp) will be regulated at Igatpuri from 02.55 to 05:20 am.

Train number 12112 UP (Amravati-CSMT Exp) will be regulated at Igatpuri from 03.30 to 05:30 am.

Train number 17058 UP (Secunderabad-CSMT Devgiri Exp) will be regulated in Bhusaval Division up to 05.20 am.

Train number 12618 UP (Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Express) will be regulated in Bhusaval Division up to 05.25 am.

Train number 12138 UP (Firozpur-CSMT Punjab Mail) will be regulated in Bhusaval Division up to 05.35 am.

Train number 12290 UP (Nagpur-CSMT Duronto Exp) will arrive 25 to 30 mins late at CSMT.

Passengers are requested to take note of these changes. These infrastructure blocks are carried out in the larger interest of the passengers and our nation.