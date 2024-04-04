Mumbai News: Local Train Services Disrupted After Pantograph Of Empty Rake Gets Entangled Near Kalyan Station

Representational image

Mumbai: An unexpected incident near Kalyan railway station has thrown local train services of Central Railways main line into disarray, causing significant disruptions to commuters traveling on the fast corridor and fifth line. The incident, involving an empty rake of a local train heading towards the stabling line, has left authorities scrambling to restore normalcy to the affected routes. According to sources panto of pantograph of empty local train heading towards stabling line, entangled near Kalyan railway station on Thursday afternoon.

According to a senior official of the Central Railway (CR), the incident occurred around 12:30 PM in the afternoon, catching both commuters and authorities off guard. As a result of the mishap, train services on the up and down fast lines, as well as the fifth line, have been severely impacted. Passengers relying on these routes have been left stranded or facing significant delays in their journeys.

Restoration work is currently underway at the site of the incident, with railway personnel working diligently to clear the affected tracks and rectify the situation. However, the process is expected to take some time, leaving commuters on these routes to seek alternative means of transportation or face extended wait times.

Local Train Services Delayed

While suburban train services on the slow corridor remain operational, the cascading effect of the disruption has led to delays of up to 15 minutes for passengers traveling along this route. The domino effect of the incident has compounded the challenges faced by both commuters and railway authorities in managing the flow of traffic and ensuring the safety and efficiency of train services.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance required to maintain the smooth operation of commuter railways, particularly in densely populated areas such as Kalyan. As authorities continue their efforts to restore normalcy to the affected routes, commuters are urged to stay informed and plan their journeys accordingly, anticipating potential delays and disruptions.

In the meantime, passengers are advised to monitor updates from the railway authorities and consider alternative transportation options where possible.