Mumbai Shocker: Ola Driver Beaten Up By Cop Near CSMT |

An Ola driver was allegedly physically assaulted by a constable while waiting for a passenger near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT on August 15.

The victim, Mahroof Ahmed Khan, said, “I arrived at CSMT to pick up a passenger when the cop told me to move the car ahead, I explained that his passenger was arriving soon, but the constable slapped me and later began beating up with a stick.”

VIDEO | In a shocking incident which is said to have taken place on Thursday, August 15 near Mumbai's CSMT, the Ola cab drivers allegedly faced police brutality.



Khan said that he had all the necessary legal documents and that the constable had the authority to issue a fine but not to physically assault him. A senior police officer said an investigation was underway and identified the constable as Rupesh Randhave.

Khan and his friends demand immediate action against the constable following the incident. Khan and his friends have sought immediate action against the constable. Further investigation in this case is underway.