Mumbai Shocker: Bandra Man Arrested For Harassing 25 Women Using Obscene Audio Clip | Representative picture

The Nirmalnagar Police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly harassing a 30-year-old woman by sending her obscene audio recordings. The accused, identified as Mohammad Aziz Mohammad Nisar Khan, resides in Behrampada, Bandra East, and operates a paratha shop in the Behrampada area.

A case has been registered against him under the Information Technology (Prevention) Act at the Nirmalnagar Police Station. During the investigation, it was revealed that Khan had been harassing 25 women across Mumbai.

The police arrested him on Friday and the court remanded him into police custody until August 12. The accused is married with two children, and his family resides in Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the incident came to light when a 30-year-old housewife from Bandra East received a call from an unknown number on June 14.

The caller made obscene remarks, and when the woman reprimanded him, he began sending her obscene audio clips, causing her considerable distress. Initially, she tried to ignore the harassment, but as it continued, she informed her husband, who then lodged a complaint with the Nirmalnagar police. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Shrimant Shinde, Police Inspector (Crime) Rauf Shaikh was tasked with the investigation. The accused was using unsecured WiFi networks or those with known passwords to send the messages. The obscene tapes were found on the mobile phone seized from the accused.

A police officer stated, "The accused and the victim reside in the same area, but they did not know each other. The accused randomly collected phone numbers and dialled them, harassing women. So far, he has harassed nearly 25 women. We are investigating whether he sexually harassed any of them. He lives alone in Mumbai, while his family lives in Uttar Pradesh."