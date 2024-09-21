Mumbai Shocker: 26-Year-Old Cab Driver Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Online Gaming Addiction Suspected

Tragic incident: Cab driver jumps off Bandra-Worli Sea Link, online gaming addiction suspected | File Photo

Mumbai: The infamous online game is back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. This time, in the financial capital, a 26-year-old cab driver from Govandi, Aftab Hussain, allegedly jumped to his death from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was addicted to online gaming, which is believed to have driven him to commit suicide.

According to sources, Aftab, who was so involved in online gaming, jumped off the Sea Link to "win the final round" of the game. His friends, who were playing with him before the incident, mentioned that the deceased had informed them he would be available only until midnight.

Altaf's brother stated that “Aftab had been addicted to online gaming for the past few years. He would play games at home day and night. Not only that, but he also played games in his car during his free time after work.”

Following this information that emerged from the preliminary investigation, the Worli police will soon record statements from Altaf's brother, as well as his entire family and friends in this matter.

The incident occurred at 1:00 AM on September 20,the deceased stopped his car midway on the bridge and took this extreme step. Meanwhile, Worli Police registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter.

Later that morning, authorities at Worli Police Station were informed that the body of the cab driver had been discovered within the Dadar Police jurisdiction, near Dadar Chowpatty. The body was retrieved and sent to Nair Hospital for further procedures.

A police official stated, "Around 7:30 AM on Friday, his body was found floating near Dadar Chowpatty. We immediately rushed him to Nair Hospital, where he was declared dead.”

This is not the first incident where online gaming addiction has led to tragedy. In June, a 16-year-old boy in Lucknow stole his father's pistol and fatally shot his mother when she tried to stop him from playing an online game. Earlier, in January, a 14-year-old boy in Pakistan allegedly shot and killed his entire family, including his mother and two younger sisters, reportedly "under the influence" of an online game.