Mumbai Court Acquits 61-Yr-Old Gynaec For Teen Egg Donor’s Death; Slams Probe In Case

Mumbai: The sessions court has discharged a 61-year-old gynaecologist booked in connection with the death of a 17-year-old egg donor in August 2010. While discharging Gautam Nandkishor Allahabadia, the court heavily criticised the investigation.

As per the prosecution’s case, the victim worked at the godown of a scrap dealer. On August 7, 2010, the girl went out to work as per her schedule but didn’t return, following which her family launched a hunt. Two days later, she was found in a godown but was not in good health.

When confronted about her going missing, she said she lost consciousness after someone offered her something to eat. The victim had severe pain in her abdomen and was rushed to a hospital, further being referred to Rajawadi Hospital as her condition worsened but succumbed on August 11, 2010, even before she was shifted.

The post-mortem revealed that the girl had several injuries, including injection marks and the probable cause of death was shock due to multiple injuries. The investigation revealed that she had donated her eggs thrice at Rotunda Hospital of Allahabadia. On February 3, 2009, she had visited the clinic with co-accused Noorjahan Sayyed by stating her name as Sushma Dube, aged 19, as recorded by the clinic. She had shown her PAN card to claim that she was 19-20 years old. The said card was found to be fabricated.

Court Heavily Slams Probe

While discharging the doctor, the court slammed the investigation and said, “There is no link as to where the victim girl was after leaving Rotunda Hospital on August 8, 2010, till around 4pm on August 9, 2010.” The court questioned her whereabouts at the hospital, godown, and the fact that some stupefying substance in the food led to her loss of consciousness. The court also asked what happened to the amount of money the girl received from Rotunda Hospital on account of her donating eggs, and how she suffered injuries apart from the injuries caused due to injections. The court also asked what medications were given her by the doctors, and even the treating doctor from Rajawadi Hospital.