Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Protest Over Assault On Ex-Corporator Vasant Nakashe By Dharavi Police Officer; VIDEO

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Protest Over Assault On Ex-Corporator Vasant Nakashe By Dharavi Police Officer

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) started an agitation in front of Dharavi police station on Saturday afternoon demanding the suspension of inspector Harshal Araspure. The protest is a sequel to the alleged slapping of an ex-corporator of the Shiv Sena (UBT) Vasant Nakashe (51).

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) members hold protest outside Dharavi Police Station demanding suspension of inspector Harshal Araspure. The protest comes after the alleged slapping of ex-corporator Vasant Nakashe.#Mumbai #MumbaiNews #ShivSenaUBT @ShivSenaUBT_ pic.twitter.com/Ok4M5zteza — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 6, 2024

Nakashe told the FPJ that he had gone to the police station to settle a "small matter" involving one of his party workers. "I met the senior inspector Raju Bidkar and amicably settled the matter. While I was coming out of the police station inspector Araspure asked me why I was interfering. I told him that I was only carrying out my duty as a public representative. Since he had raised his voice I told him to lower it and talk to me. All of a sudden he slapped me tightly. Is this how people's representatives are to be treated?"

When news of the slapping incident spread across Dharavi, a number of Shiv Sainiks (UBT), including ex-MLA Baburao Mane and former corporator Vithal Pawar gathered in front of the police station and chanted slogans demanding the immediate suspension of inspector Araspure. Bidkar was not available for comment.