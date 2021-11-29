Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's daughter to get married today

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's daughter Purvashi Raut will be getting married to Malhar Narvekar, an IT engineer, in Mumbai today.

The reception will take place at the Renaissance, a five-star luxury hotel in Mumbai.

According to reports from Times Now, Purvashi is a jewellery designer, who completed her Bachelor in Management Studies with Finance and Marketing degree from R. A. Podar College in 2015.

Malhar, her soon to be husband, is an IT engineer who runs his own business. His father, Rajesh Narvekar, is a civil servant and currently works under the district collector of Thane.

The couples' engagement ceremony took place in January this year. The event was held at a five-star hotel in Santacruz and was attended by senior leaders from across the political spectrum.

Meanwhile, a video showing Sanjay Raut dancing with NCP MP Supriya Sule at his daughter's Sangeet ceremony has gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:55 AM IST