e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Thane: Dombivali resident tests COVID-19 positive after returning from South Africa; samples will be sent for genome sequencingCOVID-19: Canada confirms two cases of Omicron variantIndia reports 8,309 new COVID-19 cases, 236 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:55 AM IST

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's daughter to get married today

Meanwhile, a video showing Sanjay Raut dancing with NCP MP Supriya Sule at his daughter's Sangeet ceremony has gone viral on social media.
FPJ Web Desk
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Advertisement

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's daughter Purvashi Raut will be getting married to Malhar Narvekar, an IT engineer, in Mumbai today.

The reception will take place at the Renaissance, a five-star luxury hotel in Mumbai.

According to reports from Times Now, Purvashi is a jewellery designer, who completed her Bachelor in Management Studies with Finance and Marketing degree from R. A. Podar College in 2015.

Malhar, her soon to be husband, is an IT engineer who runs his own business. His father, Rajesh Narvekar, is a civil servant and currently works under the district collector of Thane.

The couples' engagement ceremony took place in January this year. The event was held at a five-star hotel in Santacruz and was attended by senior leaders from across the political spectrum.

Meanwhile, a video showing Sanjay Raut dancing with NCP MP Supriya Sule at his daughter's Sangeet ceremony has gone viral on social media.

ALSO READ

MVA govt revolves only around sons, daughters, nephews: BJP's Ashish Shelar MVA govt revolves only around sons, daughters, nephews: BJP's Ashish Shelar
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:55 AM IST
Advertisement