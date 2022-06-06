Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLAs shifted to hotel in Malad ahead of Rajya Sabha elections; see pics

For the total six RS seats up for grabs in Maharashtra, the opposition BJP has fielded three candidates, Congress and NCP one each, and Shiv Sena two. | ANI

Shiv Sena MLAs were shifted to a hotel in Malad, Mumbai ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.

Maharashtra legislature returning officer for Rajya Sabha poll has sought an opinion from the Election Commission on what modalities to be followed on polling day to avoid spread of infection amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Given its strength in the Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party has enough votes to win two seats on its own. The Congress, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, all constituents of the MVA, can win one seat each on their own and will together have surplus votes to win another seat.

The Shiv Sena is banking on these surplus votes to win its second seat.

The effective election quota per candidate is 42 as of now.

In the 288-member House, which forms the electoral college for the RS polls, the ruling Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs, NCP (52), and Congress (44).

While two NCP MLAs- Anil Deshmukh and minister Nawab Malik- are currently in jail, one seat is lying vacant.

Apart from the four main parties, the Assembly has 25 MLAs from smaller parties and Independents.

The BJP, which has 106 members in the House, has nominated Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik.

The contest for the sixth seat lies between Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar and BJP's Mahadik.

