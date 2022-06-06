Mumbai reports marginal dip in COVID-19 cases, logs 676 fresh infections

File Photo

With 676 new infections and 0 deaths being reported today, taking the total case count to 10,70,534 with 19,569 fatalities till now.

However, the recovery rate is at 98 percent and 92 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.

The cases fell by nearly 300 as the city a day before on Sunday reported 961 covid cases. The city has been reporting a spike in cases since a week.