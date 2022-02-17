Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader, former minister Sudhir Joshi no more

Senior Shiv Sena leader and former minister Sudhir Joshi passed away on Thursday.

Sudhir Joshi started his political career as a Corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 1968. He was a former cabinet minister in Government of Maharashtra led by Manohar Joshi. He held Revenue and School Education portfolios. He was Mayor of Mumbai in 1973–74.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 05:53 PM IST