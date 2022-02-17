Mumbai: Boundaries of 148 BMC wards altered, alleges BJP

Mumbai: The reorganisation of electoral wards under the BMC’s jurisdiction has received another pushback. This time, BJP corporators in the Mumbai civic body, who have been opposing the process of delimitation from the start, have submitted a survey report of the wards conducted by the party to the civic chief.

According to this report, the BJP has alleged that of the original 227 wards, boundaries of 148 electoral wards have been changed in the process of creating nine new wards. Not only this but BJP leaders have pointed out that areas from around 169 wards have been included in other wards and the original ward limitations have been tampered with. This, they have alleged, will confuse the voters, concluded BJP leaders in the report they have submitted. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had released a detailed map showing the demarcation of 236 electoral wards in Mumbai on February 1, 2022.

Raising objections to the February 1 notification by the BMC over the revised ward list, BJP leader Rajhans Singh has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court.

The PIL quotes a past order that prohibits any change or modification in the ward boundary within a period of six months before the due date of elections to the municipal corporation. The PIL mentions that the present tenure of the BMC would expire on March 8, 2022, and therefore, no change in ward boundaries can be done.

After approving the ward delimitation/demarcation draft that was submitted by the BMC, the State Election Commission (SEC) had asked the civic body to invite suggestions and objections from citizens and other stakeholders on the same. February 14 was the last date of receiving suggestions and objections.

The civic body has formed nine new wards by merging, splitting and reconstituting areas from neighbouring wards, thereby increasing the number of wards from 227 to 236. According to BMC officials, following the demarcation process, there is more than 70 per cent change in the boundaries of electoral wards, and over 50 per cent change in the boundaries of administrative wards. According to the data shared by BMC officials, the civic administration had received 816 suggestions and objections till Monday, of which 454 or 55 per cent were filed on the last day -- February 14. Of the total suggestions and objections, 339 came from western suburbs, 263 from the eastern suburbs and 76 from the island city, civic officials confirmed. Officials confirmed that a total of 85 suggestions and objections (highest) were filed from the K/East ward (Andheri East, Vile Parle), followed by 84 from M/East ward (Govandi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar) and 79 from N ward (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli west, Vidyavihar).

“As per the new delimitation map released by the BMC, the wards in which the BJP has its strongholds have been bifurcated and tampered with. This is a conspiracy against the BJP by the ruling party. It seems both the civic administration and the ruling Shiv Sena are working hand-in-glove to tamper with the vote bank and cut down the BJP’s vote share. In my ward itself, the BMC hasn’t followed the natural ward boundaries, which is illegal,” said Vinod Mishra, group leader of the BJP and corporator from Kurar Village in Malad east.

Ujwala Modak, BJP corporator from Ward 74 in Andheri east said: “I don’t understand what kind of demarcation this is where electoral wards from different administrative wards have been merged and split. This will confuse voters. My ward has been shifted from 74 to 76. This has happened to the majority of corporators. By tweaking the ward boundaries, they are splitting vote banks.”

However, a senior BMC official said, “The demarcation has been done almost evenly, distributing population and following proper protocol and rules. There is no conspiracy in this, as alleged.” The BMC will be organising hearings for the members of the public who have given suggestions and objections till February 26. By March 2, the concerned civic official has been directed to submit the suggestions to the SEC.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 09:06 AM IST