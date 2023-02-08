Mumbai-Shirdi, Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express trains to be flagged off on Feb 10; Check timings, route & train number

Photo: File

Two new Vande Bharat Express trains running between Mumbai-Shirdi and Mumbai-Solapur are all set to be flagged off on Feb 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flagging off both trains from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus officially on Friday.

Superb! Timings for the Mumbai - Sainagar Shirdi train is good. One can easily take darshan and return home the same day.



This will definitely help a lot of SaiBhakt Mumbaikars and also bring down the luxury bus monopoly. #VandeBharat @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/cciEKVpIv4 — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) February 8, 2023

The Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Solapur is likely to run via the Bhor ghat (located between Karjat and Khandala on way to Pune) and is expected to cover a distance of around 400 km between the two places in 6 hours and 35 minutes.

On the other hand, the Mumbai-Shirdi high-speed train is expected to run via the Thal ghat (in Kasara on Mumbai's outskirts) and cover a distance of around 340 km between them in 5 hours and 25 minutes.

Details on timings and halts:

The Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express train no. 22223 will depart from CSMT in Mumbai at 06:20 am in the morning and will reach Shirdi at 11:40 am. The Express train no. 22224 will depart from Shirdi at 05:25 pm in the evening and reach at CSMT, Mumbai at 10:50 pm.

This train will halt at Dadar, Thane and Nashik Road stations between CSMT and Shirdi.

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express train no. 22225 will depart from CSMT in Mumbai at 04:05 pm in the evening and will reach Solapur at 10:40 pm. The Express train no. 22226 will depart from Solapur at 06:05 am in the morning and reach at CSMT, Mumbai at 12:35 pm.

This train will halt at Dadar, Kalyan, Pune and Kurduwadi stations between CSMT and Solapur.

Eight Vande Bharat Express trains launched so far

So far, eight Vande Bharat Express trains have been launched on various inter-state routes, including one between Mumbai and Gandhinagar.

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously designed semi high-speed self-propelled train set of 16 coaches. The train reaches a speed of 160 kmph in just 140 seconds and provides better riding comfort for passengers.

The train has a control management system for monitoring air-conditioning and every coach is fitted with passenger information and infotainment system.

Fitted with automatic plug doors with sliding footsteps and touch free sliding doors inside coaches, the train is equipped with aeroplane-like bio-vacuum toilets.

The train is also equipped with 'kavach', a train collision avoidance system.

