In Pics: Beauty of Vande Bharat's journey through steep ghats of Kasara

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 06, 2023
Vande Bharat Express is the first electric train to scale the Ghats of Khandala and Igatpuri without additional locomotives
The railway inclines in Igatpuri and Khandala are the steepest in India
Two new Vande Bharat Express trains will be launched from Mumbai on Feb 10 by PM Narendra Modi
The two new Vande Bharat trains will operate on the Mumbai-Shirdi and Mumbai-Solapur routes
The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat train will likely run through 25km Bhor Ghat, between Karjat and Khandala, on route to Pune
The Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat train will purportedly run via Thal ghat in Kasara
Both Bhor and Thal ghats are among the toughest ghat sections in the country and have multiple tunnels and high viaducts
The Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Solapur is expected to cover a distance of around 400 km between the two places in 6.35 hours.
The Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat train will cover a distance of around 340 km between them in 5.25 hours
8 Vande Bharat trains have been launched so far on various inter-state routes, including one between Mumbai and Gandhinagar.
Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously designed semi high-speed self-propelled train set of 16 coaches and can reach a top speed of 160 kmph in just 140 seconds
