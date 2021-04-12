Mumbai: Sharad Pawar in stable health after gall bladder surgery, says Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is in stable health after a gall bladder surgery, informed Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Monday.

"A successful Laparoscopy surgery was conducted today on our party President Sharad Pawar Saheb's Gall Bladder by Dr. Balsara. He is in stable health and is recuperating in his room at the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai," tweeted Nawab Malik.

The NCP president was recently discharged from the hospital after the doctors successfully removed a stone from his gallbladder.

Earlier on March 29, Malik had tweeted that Pawar "was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his gallbladder." "He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and endoscopy and surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programs stand cancelled until further notice," the NCP leader said in another tweet.