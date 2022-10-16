Mumbai: Sharad Pawar calls for an unopposed election of Rutuja Latke in Andheri East bypoll

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar | File Photo

Barely a few hours after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray uploaded his letter to the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealing to him that BJP should not contest the upcoming Andheri East by-election, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said called for an unopposed election of Rutuja Latke considering the contribution of late Ramesh Latke in BMC and in the state assembly and also in view of the limited period of one and half years for the newly elected representative. He noted that it will send a positive signal in Maharashtra.

‘’I am making an appeal for an unopposed election of Ms Rutuja Latke,’’ he noted.

Pawar recalled that after the sad demise of veteran BJP leader Gopinath Munde, he had declared that NCP did not field its nominee.

Last date of withdrawal of nominations is October 17

Pawar’s appeal for an unopposed election of Ms Rutuja Latke comes ahead of the last date of withdrawal of nominations is October 17. Already Latke, who is the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party’s nominee supported by NCP and Congress, and BJP nominee Murji Patel, who has the support of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and RPI, have launched campaigns.