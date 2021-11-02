'This success is symbol of people's faith in MVA govt': Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray congratulates Congress' Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar for winning Deglur bypolls

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday congratulated Congress candidate Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar for emerging victorious over BJP rival Subhash Pirajirao Sabne in Deglur (SC) Assembly seat. Counting of votes for the bypoll held on October 30, necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar due to coronavirus, began at 8 am.

Aaditya Thackeray congratulating the candidate on Twitter wrote, "Congress candidate @Jantapurkarinc who won the Deglaur Assembly by-election in Nanded district, congratulations to him. This success is a symbol of the people's faith in the Mahavikas Aghadi government."

The constituency is located in the Nanded district, from where state public works department minister Ashok Chavan hails.

Congress had fielded late Raosaheb Antapurkar's son Jitesh for the byelection against former MLA Sabane, who joined BJP recently after quitting Shiv Sena.

After the rounds of counting, Jeetesh Raosaheb Antapurkar defeated Sabne by leading with 41,933 votes. Accoring to the Election Commission of India, after counting of all rounds, the Jitesh received a total of 1,08,840 voted while Sabne received 66,907 votes.

Uttam Ingole of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi received 11,348 votes, as per the election body.

The bypoll had recorded 63.9 per cent polling, compared to 60.9 per cent recorded in 2019.

Counting of votes has begun for three Lok Sabha constituencies and 29 Assembly constituencies across 13 States and one Union Territory, where by-polls were held on October 30.

The Commission had decided to hold these byelections to fill vacancies. The results of these polls will be announced today. The Election Commission had decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bypolls in all the polling stations.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 08:04 PM IST