Mumbai: Several areas in Thane dist inundated

Heavy rains across Thane district on Wednesday and Thursday led to water-logging at several areas. The National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) team was roped in for help, along with local bodies and NGOs who not only rescued people, but also provided shelter and food for them.

According to the district office, areas like Titwala, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur, Ambarnath, Shahapur, Padgha, Shahad, Bhiwandi and others witnessed water-logging. Not only villages, even high-rises were inundated.

According to the Disaster management cell of the Thane municipal corporation (TMC), a rescue operation was carried out in Ganeshnagar village, near Padgha toll naka, in Bhiwandi. “Due to heavy rainfall and water-logging, around 20 people were stranded. They were later rescued by the disaster management team and local bodies. Also, many from slums at Eidgah and Dargah road in Bhiwandi were rescued.

Even Nizampura police station in Bhiwandi was filled with waist-deep water. Due to water-logging, many powerlooms and shops were suffered losses. The Thane Disaster Rescue Force was also pressed into action in Bhiwandi, an official said.

Sources from the KDMC said due to heavy rainfall at 2 am on Thursday, water-logging was reported in Reti Bunder and Govindwadi bypass. Around 1,000 to 1,200 buffaloes were rescued after their tabela was flooded. The KDMC also released a message informing people not to believe in rumours about the gates of Barvi dam were open, which will result in floods.