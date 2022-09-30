Mumbai: Sessions court put stay on non bailable warrant against Navneet Ran, her father

Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana | ANI

The sessions court has stayed the non bailable warrant against independent MP Navneet Rana and her father in a case of fraudulently obtaining a caste certificate to get elected from her reserved seat. The court has put the stay till October 8.

On September 23, a city magistrate court has issued non bailable warrant against Navneet Rana and her father. The magistrate has to frame charges against them for the trial to begin. Even once before they had not attended the court proceedings.

In the case lodged at Mulund police station, it is alleged that Rana had secured a caste certificate of belonging to the scheduled caste by manipulating her school leaving certificate. It is this caste certificate that made her eligible to contest from her reserved seat in Amravati.

The police had filed a charge sheet against the MP and her father Harbhajan Singh Kundles and the proceedings before it are continuing. Earlier, on Aug 22, the court had issued non bailable warrants against them, after which they had remained present before it three days later. The court had cancelled the warrant and penalized them of Rs. 200 each.