 Mumbai News: Flower Festival At Byculla Zoo From February 6 To 8
Mumbai’s Veermata Jijabai Udyan will host the 29th Flower Festival from February 7–9. With BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani inaugurating the festival, floral replicas of musical instruments like sitar, flute, tabla, harmonium, and saxophone will delight visitors. The festival timings are 9:30 am–8 pm on Friday and 8 am–8 pm over the weekend.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 01:03 AM IST
The three-day flower festival at the Veermata Jijabai Udyan, i.e garden section of the BMC-run Byculla zoo, will begin from Friday, February 7 to Sunday, February 8. This will the 29th year of the flower festival.

The festival will be inaugurated by BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Friday at 9.30 am, following that the festival will be open for public till 8 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, public can visit the flower festival from 8 am to 8 pm.

The theme for this year is 'musical instrument' made by leaves and flowers. Thus, in the festival replicas of flute, veena, tal-mridung, sitar, clarinet-choughada, harmonium, pakhwaj, tabla, trumpet, saxaphone, guitar, etc. will be displayed.

In the last, the flower festival have has featured flower decorations based on various themes including, cartoons, Amchi Mumbai, music, selfie point, Disney Land, aquatic life, aquatic world, animal kingdom, national symbols of India, etc.

