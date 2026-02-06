Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Massive Cleanliness Drive, Removes Over 100 Tonnes Of Waste Across City

Panvel Municipal Corporation sanitation teams deploy heavy machinery and manpower to clear waste, dust and debris across multiple wards during a special citywide cleanliness drive | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, Feb 05: In an effort to create a clean, healthy and environment-friendly city, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has carried out an intensive solid waste management and special cleanliness drive across Panvel.

Drive implemented at war footing

The campaign was implemented at a war footing by the Solid Waste Management Department. The large-scale drive was conducted during the last week of January 2026 in various wards of the city, using mechanised equipment such as trucks, JCB machines and tipper vehicles, along with extensive manpower. The initiative aimed at reducing road dust, removing accumulated waste and improving overall civic hygiene.

Areas covered under the operation

According to Deputy Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, the special cleanliness operation covered areas including Wadale Lake, Koliwada, Khanda Colony, Kamothe, Kharghar and Kalamboli.

The use of heavy machinery and systematic deployment of sanitation workers led to a noticeable reduction in dust on roads and helped create a healthier environment for residents.

Extensive use of machinery and manpower

As part of the drive, vehicles were used extensively to remove solid waste and construction debris from several localities, clearing large quantities of accumulated garbage and freeing public spaces.

JCB machines were deployed in two daily shifts for deep cleaning, removing roadside soil, drain silt and construction waste. In many areas, the machines worked for seven to nine hours daily to ensure thorough sanitation.

Tipper vehicles were deployed full-time for the collection and transportation of household and local waste, ensuring uninterrupted waste removal in residential and public areas.

In addition, more than 100 sanitation workers were deployed daily across different localities, with the highest concentration around the Wadale Lake area and substantial manpower assigned to Khanda Colony, Kharghar, Kalamboli and Bharat Nagar.

Significant waste cleared

The municipal corporation reported significant positive outcomes from the drive, including a sharp reduction in road dust, soil and accumulated waste, effective cleaning of open spaces and drainage channels, and the creation of a healthier, odour-free environment for citizens.

During the operation, approximately 80 tonnes of mixed waste and debris were collected, along with 21 tonnes of roadside dust and soil. Around 15 tonnes of water hyacinth were also removed from the Wadale Lake area, contributing to improved water body cleanliness.

Focus on sustained cleanliness

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale said the civic body is focusing on a three-pronged approach of modern machinery, planned manpower deployment and continuous monitoring. He added that similar intensive cleanliness drives will be carried out regularly in the future to make Panvel garbage-free and environmentally sustainable.

