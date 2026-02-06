'No Clean Chit Yet In Pune Land Deal, Says,' Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X @cbawankule

Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday clarified that no clean chit has been given to anyone in the 40-acre Pune land deal, confirming that the Vikas Kharge-led inquiry committee has sought an extension to submit its report.

Parth Pawar clarification

The minister was responding to media reports suggesting that Parth Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar, had been given a clean chit in the scam.

Inquiry extension sought

Bawankule said the committee had sought an eight-day extension to complete the inquiry, which the state government was likely to approve.

Details of the land deal

The state-appointed committee, headed by additional chief secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge, is probing the land deal that sparked controversy in November last year. The 40-acre state-owned land, estimated to have a market value of Rs1,800 crore, was purchased for Rs300 crore by Amedea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar is the consideration holder.

Transaction specifics revealed

The sale deed was executed by Digvijay Patil, Parth Pawar’s cousin and a partner in the firm, along with Sheetal Tejwani, who acted as the power of attorney on behalf of the tenants. The transaction also involved a stamp duty exemption of Rs21 crore to Amedea LLP.

Aslo Watch:

Committee delays criticised

Originally asked to submit its report within a month, the Kharge committee has already received two extensions.

Activists raise concern

Speculation over a possible clean chit to Parth Pawar has triggered sharp reactions. Social activists have criticised the delay in the probe. Vijay Kumbhar, a Pune-based RTI activist, alleged that the inquiry was being prolonged and could turn into a mere formality.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/