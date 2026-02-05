Pune: Sharad Pawar Leads Family Meet To Plan Grand Memorial For Late Ajit Pawar, Rohit Pawar To Discuss About Plane Accident Post-Feb 9 | Sourced

Pune: The late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar passed away in a plane crash on 28th January, along with four others. Following his accidental death, vigorous efforts are underway to build a memorial for him in Baramati, just like across the state.

In a meeting held on Thursday under the leadership of Pawar family patriarch Sharad Pawar, along with Jai Pawar (younger son of late Ajit Pawar), discussions suggest that a site for the memorial has been finalised at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati. Meanwhile, it is reported that political discussions also took place during this meeting. After the meeting, Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar provided information regarding the discussions.

Present at this meeting were Pratibha Pawar, Sharad Pawar, Shriniwas Pawar, Rajendra Pawar, Rohit Pawar, Ranjit Pawar, and several trustees of Vidya Pratishthan. After the meeting, MLA Rohit Pawar spoke to the media on Thursday, where he said, "The incident of Ajit Dada’s plane crash occurred on the 28th. This happened when Ajit Dada had set out for campaigning. Today is the last day of the campaign. Ajit Dada was a great leader; people should cooperate wherever his candidates are contesting."

Rohit Pawar further stated, "Speaking of Pawar Saheb, he has always been the focal point of our family. Pawar Saheb’s work has been significant from both political and social perspectives, and whenever the family faced difficulties, Pawar Saheb stood firmly by us. Ajit Dada also stood by the family whenever there was a problem.”

“Now, in Dada’s absence, we continue to receive Pawar Saheb’s guidance just as we did before. Jai Pawar, Parth Pawar, Kaki (Sunetra Pawar), and all of us present our personal family matters or trust-related issues to Pawar Saheb for guidance. These are personal, family and social matters, and there is no politics involved in them," urged Rohit Pawar.

He also said, “It is the opinion of all of us that a grand memorial in Ajit Dada's name should be built there. From that perspective, discussions were held regarding a location where people can easily visit, observe, and pay their respects. Since Kaka’s (Ajit Pawar) political career spanned 35–40 years, the people and the family desire that a high-quality museum should also be built.

“Discussions took place regarding whether this should be within Baramati city or elsewhere. A proper decision will be made in the coming days by the family and the heads and trustees of the social organisations involved, and an announcement will follow," Rohit Pawar added.

Regarding the crash, Pawar said, "What happened on the plane? How did it happen? This can be spoken about clearly only after 9th February. We are gathering information, and some details are still being requested. When such an incident occurs, it is very important for the truth of what really happened to come before the people. As the Pawar family, and as citizens of Maharashtra, we expect that the doubts and unanswered questions in people's minds will receive the right answers."