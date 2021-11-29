Mumbai: Senior citizen jumps to death from Malad high-rise

A 73-year-old man allegedly jumped to death from the 12th floor of a Malad-based high-rise building on Sunday morning. The septuagenarian, who was undergoing medical treatment for depression, was found lying in a pool of blood. A case of accidental death has been recorded.



Police said, the 73-year-old man, identified as Talakshi Ramji Chheda, who stayed on the 12th floor flat of La Regalia on Marve Road in Malad (W), was allegedly upset over not being able to diligently follow the religion. Police also claimed that Chheda was undergoing medical treatment for his depression and was under medication.

At around 6.30am on Sunday, Chheda got on the window of his house and jumped off the 12th floor apartment. After his fall, there was a loud thud and the building watchman rushed to the spot, wherein the septuagenarian was found lying in a pool of blood.



The watchman alerted Chheda's kin and other building residents, who rushed him to the hospital, where the septuagenarian was declared dead before arrival. The Malad Police were alerted, who reached the spot and registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter. Police said that the senior citizen's kin did not have any complaint or suspicion of foul play and have not registered any case in the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 08:51 PM IST