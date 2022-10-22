e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Sena MP Sanjay Raut to spend this year’s Diwali in jail

Mumbai: Sena MP Sanjay Raut to spend this year’s Diwali in jail

The arguments in Sanjay Raut's bail plea before special court concluded on Friday, October 21, but the ED sought time to file written submission and the matter was adjourned to November 2.

AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | (PTI Photo)
Follow us on

Arguments concluded on Friday on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's bail plea before a special court here in a money laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the case, sought time to file a written submission. This means that Raut will have to spend Diwali in jail.

Special judge MG Deshpande adjourned the matter till November 2 and extended the judicial custody of the accused until then.

Read Also
Mumbai: Judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut extended until October 21
article-image

The Rajya Sabha member was arrested in July for his alleged role in the financial irregularities pertaining to the redevelopment of Patra Chawl in Goregaon area of north Mumbai.

Opposing the bail plea, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh had submitted that the Sena leader and his aide Pravin Raut, a co-accused in the case, might have received more proceeds of the crime.

Read Also
What is the Patra Chawl land scam case about? Here's all you need to know
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: BMC to beautify 24 wards of city on war-footing; invite bids

Mumbai updates: BMC to beautify 24 wards of city on war-footing; invite bids

Mumbai: CR to introduce self-propelled DEMU trains on Neral-Matheran line

Mumbai: CR to introduce self-propelled DEMU trains on Neral-Matheran line

IFP Season 12: Tharoor talks about democracy’s future, conduct of ruling party

IFP Season 12: Tharoor talks about democracy’s future, conduct of ruling party

Mumbai: Out on parole, criminal goes missing; Mira Bhayandar cops on lookout

Mumbai: Out on parole, criminal goes missing; Mira Bhayandar cops on lookout

Mumbai: Habitual offender held for Grand Hyatt hoax bomb call

Mumbai: Habitual offender held for Grand Hyatt hoax bomb call