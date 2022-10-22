Mumbai: Sena MP Sanjay Raut to spend this year’s Diwali in jail

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | (PTI Photo)

Arguments concluded on Friday on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's bail plea before a special court here in a money laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the case, sought time to file a written submission. This means that Raut will have to spend Diwali in jail.

Special judge MG Deshpande adjourned the matter till November 2 and extended the judicial custody of the accused until then.

The Rajya Sabha member was arrested in July for his alleged role in the financial irregularities pertaining to the redevelopment of Patra Chawl in Goregaon area of north Mumbai.

Opposing the bail plea, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh had submitted that the Sena leader and his aide Pravin Raut, a co-accused in the case, might have received more proceeds of the crime.