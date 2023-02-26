Mumbai: Security guards pose as tax officers, loot angadia of ₹23L

File

Mumbai: The LT Marg police on Sunday arrested a couple for allegedly posing as sales tax officers and looting a 27-year-old man to the tune of ₹23 lakh.

The incident happened on Saturday evening when Jatram Prajapati – working as an Angadia in the Kalbadevi area – was on his way to deliver ₹32 lakh to a south Mumbai-based businessman. On his way, he was approached by the duo who were on a bike and claimed to be sales tax officers.

“They told Prajapati that the amount needs to be handed over for verification. They took the sum and his cell phone. Prajapati then contacted his employer and both approached us,” said an official. The police checked CCTV cameras in the area and found a recording of the act. They then circulated pictures of the suspects and the vehicle number among their informants, while a search operation was initiated.

The police found vehicle owner Sanjaysingh Karcholi, 33, and simultaneously showed an image of him to Prajapati who confirmed it was the man who approached him. Karcholi was taken into custody and his accomplice Razai Shaikh, 36, was arrested soon after. Both worked as security guards in a private security firm and were aware that Prajapati had the amount in his possession.

