Scam Alert! Beware of these types of cyber frauds that put you in deep trouble

Going digital is the way forward and has many advantages, but it also makes us more vulnerable to online fraud. And, as the number of online fraud cases grows by the day, here is a list of unauthorised and authorized types of fraud to be aware of:

Fraudulent Payments (Unauthorised)

Unauthorised fraudulent payments are attacks that include fraudulent activities such as the unauthorised transfer of funds from an individual's or company's account.

Mentioned below are the types of trends that fall under the category of unauthorizing fraudulent payments.

Technical support

Under technical support fraud, fraudsters pose as representatives of legitimate tech companies. They might reach you via phone or email, claiming that your computer has some sort of issue.

The fraudster will then ask for remote access to your device to “fix” the issue. In doing so, they can steal your personal information and financial credentials. They might also charge you a fee for this “service.”

Mobile SIM Swap

Next is mobile SIM swap fraud. In this, the fraudster can take over your mobile phone number in a SIM swap scam. They will pose as you and convince your wireless provider to transfer your number to a new SIM card they control.

Once they have access to your phone number, they can access all your phone numbers, text messages, and any two-factor authentication linked to your number. They can then use this information to commit fraud, such as accessing bank accounts or credit cards.

Account takeover

One of the more significant and damaging types of banking fraud is account takeover. In this type of online scam, the scammer gains access to your bank or credit card account by posing as you and providing enough personal information to pass security measures.

They’ll answer all your security questions and change your pin codes / login information. As a result, they can potentially drain your account or make unauthorizing transactions. In the worst case, they may also take out loans in your name.

Bank insider

A bank insider can also commit fraud. As they have access to sensitive financial information such as your account numbers and login credentials, they will take small amounts from your account without you knowing it.

They may do this for their own gain, or for a criminal organisation, or even for selling your sensitive information to the dark web. Constant vigilance and internal audits are the only ways to prevent this type of fraud.

Phishing

It is one of the oldest and most successful methods to commit fraud. Under this, fraudsters will send you emails or texts posing as a legitimate institution, such as your bank. They will request you for your personal information or login details after which you will be directed towards fake websites to gain access to your financial accounts.

Man-in-the-middle/pharming

Another phishing-related fraud is man-in-the-middle or pharming attacks. Here, the frauster will insert themselves between the victim and a legitimate institution. For instance, they might intercept your communication or redirect you to a different website and gain access to your login information or any other personal information. This type of fraud can be more damaging as it often goes unnoticed until it’s too late.



Fraudulent Payments (Authorised)

In a stark contrast to the previous forms of fraud, authorised fraudulent payments involve the victim actually authorising a payment. However, they may have been tricked into doing so by the fraudster.

Mentioned below are different types of authorised fraudulent payments.

Business email compromise

In a business email compromise, the fraudster will pose as someone in authority within a company, such as a CEO or CFO and may ask you, via email, to transfer funds to a particular account that they control. The victim, often an employee, may not realize they are being duped until it’s too late.

Invoice fraud

Under this type of fraud, the fraudster will pose as a supplier or vendor and send you an invoice requesting payment. The victim may not realise that this is a fake invoice and will end up paying it.

Investment scams

This type of scams involve fraudsters convincing victims to invest in “lifetime” opportunities by promising high returns with little risk. As lack of regulation allows for more room for fraud, cryptocurrency market has proven to be a breeding ground for such types of frauds

Push payment social engineering

In this type of fraud, the scammer will persuade the victim to voluntarily send them money through social engineering tactics. These can range from posing as a government agency to impersonating a family member.

Romance scams

In this type of scam, the fraudster will create a fake social media profile and start an online relationship with the victim. Ultimately, they will convince them to send money.

They may start by catfishing, using a fake identity and photos, and then gradually gaining the victim’s trust over time. These types of scams can result not only in financial losses but also in emotional trauma for the victim.

Reserve Bank of India data

As per the Reserve Bank of India, 2,331 fraud cases involving ₹87 crore were reported by banking entities during the six-month period as against 1,532 frauds involving ₹60 crore in the last six months (till 30 December 2022)

This growing trend shows a shift in banking frauds modus operandi to internet-based transactions. Further, the number of fraud cases reported by private banks outnumbered those by PSU banks for the second consecutive year in 2021-22.

Third-party phishing website

Fraudsters create a third-party phishing website which may exactly look like a bank’s website or an e-commerce website or a search engine. Links to these websites are circulated by fraudsters through SMS, social media, email and more. Many customers click on the link without checking the detailed Uniform Resource Locator (URL) and enter secure credentials such as PIN, One Time Password (OTP) and password which are captured and used by the fraudsters.

Imposters call

Fraudstaer call or approach the customers through telephone call, social media posing as bankers, company executives, insurance agents and government officials.

To gain confidence, they then share a few customer details such as the customer’s name or date of birth.

Skimming devices are installed in ATMs by fraudsters to steal data from the customer's card. They may also install a dummy keypad or a small pinhole camera, well-hidden from plain sight to capture ATM PIN.