Mumbai: Enticed by reward point offer, couple loses Rs 2 lakh after clicking phishing link and giving credit card details

Phishing is a general term for e-mails, text messages as well as websites fabricated and sent by criminals to customers./Representative image |

A couple lost two lakh rupees after clicking on a phishing link and sharing their credit card details. In her complaint to the Andheri police, the 59-year-old housewife said that she had received a message with a link on Friday. The text read that the woman could win reward points on her credit card.

Enticed by the offer, the complainant's husband visited the link which asked for the credit card details. Without thinking twice, he entered the sought credentials, after which the woman received a transaction message of Rs1,99,555 lakh being deducted from her bank account, said the police.

The shocked couple immediately contacted the bank's customer care and came to know that the money had been transferred to some account unknown to them. At this moment, they realised that they had been duped. Subsequently, they approached the police and lodged a complaint under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act.

Read Also ChatGPT will pull off Cyberattacks and phishing scams this year: Experts

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)