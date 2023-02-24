Navi Mumbai: Security guard loses ₹ 2.65 lakh in cyber fraud

Representative | Pixabay

A security guard lost ₹ 2.65 lakh to a cyber fraudster while trying to get back ₹ 399 deducted from his bank account for mobile recharge.

A case has been registered at Taloja police station under the IT Act against an unidentified person.

Modus operandi

The complainant works as a security guard in a company in Taloja. On February 4, when he was at work, he received a message that his Jio SIM card had been auto-recharged and ₹ 399 had been deducted from his account.

The complainant searched for the customer care number on Google and called. The customer care executive sent him a link and asked him to install an app by clicking it.

The complainant followed the instructions and shared bank account details through the link. After he shared all the details, he received an OTP.

Soon after entering the OTP, ₹ 1.65 lakh was deducted from his account. The cyber thief then forced the complainant to enter the account details of another bank and asked him to enter the OTP.

After that, ₹ 1 lakh was deducted from another bank account. After realizing that the cyber thief had withdrawn ₹ 2.65 lakh from both bank accounts, he rushed to the bank and closed both bank accounts. He then filed a complaint at Taloja police station.

