Navi Mumbai: Airoli hospital's basement parking opens to public after AAP's follow up | FPJ

The efforts of the Airoli unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Navi Mumbai have yielded results as the civic body opened the basement parking of Rajmata Jijau Hospital at Airoli sector 3 for general patients.

AAP's Navi Mumbai unit followed up with civic authorites persistently for the facility.

“Team AAP Navi Mumbai is committed to bringing the revolution of excellent government healthcare services pioneered by AAP's Delhi government in Navi Mumbai as well. A survey was conducted by the Airoli team in front of the Airoli Depot to understand the problems, reactions, and suggestions regarding the health services from incoming patients. In the survey, among various issues, the problem of parking at the facility for general patients was highlighted,” said a member of AAP, Airoli team.

“Other suggestions/issues raised by common patients were mainly about partial health care due to which poor people have to go to private hospitals. Due to a shortage of doctors, pregnant women have to stay longer,” said the member.

Need for improvements

He added that there is a need for improvements in dialysis facilities, appointment facilities for sonography, and cataract operation facilities, among others.

On behalf of the AAP Navi Mumbai Airoli team, Govind Wadkar, Preeti Shindekar, Devram Suryavanshi, Aarti Sonawane, Mansi Pawar, Devidas Patil, Kulvinderji, Namdev Sable, Milind Tambe, Vinod Singh, Arun Soni and other volunteers were actively involved in this survey.

Read Also Mumbai: Man booked for selling bogus certificates

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)