Mumbai: Man booked for selling bogus certificates

Representative Image

Mumbai: The RCF police have booked a 30-year-old man for allegedly preparing bogus education and work experience certificates of reputed companies. The police suspect this could be a big racket and are probing to ascertain how long the accused has been involved in the crime.

On Wednesday, the police received information that two persons at Farookh Gully (Chembur) are using computers to prepare bogus certificates for sale to anyone willing to pay. A team reached the spot and found a man taking printouts which included bogus certificates of Bihar Vidyalaya Pariksha Samiti, Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (Uttar Pradesh), and bogus work experience certificates of three persons. The suspect told the police that he and his associate would provide the bogus documents – including work experience certificates that have digital signatures – for ₹500-1000 each.

The suspect further revealed that the documents would be prepared using letterheads of various reputed companies and institutions that were saved on a pen drive. The police then checked the pen drive and computer of the suspect and found several certificates, university marksheets and bogus work experience certificates of reputed companies. The police then booked the man and seized the hardware.