Mumbai: Security Guard Gets I-T Notice For ₹2.2-Crore Transactions As Fraudsters Allegedly Use His PAN To Register Shell Company

Mumbai: The Vakola police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person for alleged cheating after a security guard received an Income-Tax (I-T) notice even though his salary is only Rs3 lakh per annum. The probe has revealed that the guard’s PAN card was used to register a company which defaulted after transactions of Rs2.2 crore.

According to the FIR registered on Thursday, the complainant, Austin Froes, 31, resides in Panvel and works at a Caribbean shipping company in Santacruz East. He received the notice in April for not having paid taxes for 2020-21 and 2021-22.

He initially ignored the notice but received another notice in July. This time, his wife Maria approached a chartered account, Vishal Kothari, for advice. After reviewing the notice, Kothari confirmed it was genuine. The couple then visited the IT office in Dadar, where an officer informed them that a company named Graphical Trading Company had been registered using his PAN card in 2019, and a GST number had been created under it, following which transactions were carried out.

Further checks revealed that Austin’s PAN number and that of the accused (who operated the company) were the same, while the photographs and signatures were different. Austin then filed a cheating complaint with the Vakola police.

The case has been registered against unidentified persons under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), along with other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

