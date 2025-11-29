 Mumbai: Security Guard Gets I-T Notice For ₹2.2-Crore Transactions As Fraudsters Allegedly Use His PAN To Register Shell Company
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Security Guard Gets I-T Notice For ₹2.2-Crore Transactions As Fraudsters Allegedly Use His PAN To Register Shell Company

Mumbai: Security Guard Gets I-T Notice For ₹2.2-Crore Transactions As Fraudsters Allegedly Use His PAN To Register Shell Company

The Vakola police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person for alleged cheating after a security guard received an Income-Tax (I-T) notice even though his salary is only Rs3 lakh per annum. The probe has revealed that the guard’s PAN card was used to register a company which defaulted after transactions of Rs2.2 crore.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
The Vakola police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person for alleged cheating after a security guard received an Income-Tax (I-T) notice even though his salary is only Rs3 lakh per annum. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Vakola police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person for alleged cheating after a security guard received an Income-Tax (I-T) notice even though his salary is only Rs3 lakh per annum. The probe has revealed that the guard’s PAN card was used to register a company which defaulted after transactions of Rs2.2 crore.

Guard Gets Unexpected Tax Notice

According to the FIR registered on Thursday, the complainant, Austin Froes, 31, resides in Panvel and works at a Caribbean shipping company in Santacruz East. He received the notice in April for not having paid taxes for 2020-21 and 2021-22.

He initially ignored the notice but received another notice in July. This time, his wife Maria approached a chartered account, Vishal Kothari, for advice. After reviewing the notice, Kothari confirmed it was genuine. The couple then visited the IT office in Dadar, where an officer informed them that a company named Graphical Trading Company had been registered using his PAN card in 2019, and a GST number had been created under it, following which transactions were carried out.

FPJ Shorts
'No Differences': Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar's Reaffirm Unity After Breakfast Meet Amid Reports Of Power Tussle Over Karnataka CM Post
'No Differences': Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar's Reaffirm Unity After Breakfast Meet Amid Reports Of Power Tussle Over Karnataka CM Post
Air India, IndiGo Warn Of Delays As Airbus Orders Mandatory Updates For Global A320 Fleet
Air India, IndiGo Warn Of Delays As Airbus Orders Mandatory Updates For Global A320 Fleet
Video: In Attempt To Steal Live Goat Inside Leopard Cage, UP Man Gets Trapped In It For Whole Night
Video: In Attempt To Steal Live Goat Inside Leopard Cage, UP Man Gets Trapped In It For Whole Night
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy On Second Wedding Anniversary: 'Little Wild One On The Way'—PHOTO
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy On Second Wedding Anniversary: 'Little Wild One On The Way'—PHOTO

Further checks revealed that Austin’s PAN number and that of the accused (who operated the company) were the same, while the photographs and signatures were different. Austin then filed a cheating complaint with the Vakola police.

Read Also
TCS Ruhaniyat In Mumbai: Experience The 25th Edition Of This Music Festival; Here's To Know About...
article-image

The case has been registered against unidentified persons under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), along with other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To Ultra Lifespace, Directors In ₹38.12-Crore FIR Case

Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To Ultra Lifespace, Directors In ₹38.12-Crore FIR Case

Mumbai: Security Guard Gets I-T Notice For ₹2.2-Crore Transactions As Fraudsters Allegedly Use His...

Mumbai: Security Guard Gets I-T Notice For ₹2.2-Crore Transactions As Fraudsters Allegedly Use His...

TCS Ruhaniyat In Mumbai: Experience The 25th Edition Of This Music Festival; Here's To Know About...

TCS Ruhaniyat In Mumbai: Experience The 25th Edition Of This Music Festival; Here's To Know About...

Mumbai: Swift Response By Police Saves Man Who Fell Into Drain In Jogeshwari | Video

Mumbai: Swift Response By Police Saves Man Who Fell Into Drain In Jogeshwari | Video

Maharashtra Local Body Elections: Eknath Shinde Seen Rushing To Shirdi Rally As Campaign Time Nears...

Maharashtra Local Body Elections: Eknath Shinde Seen Rushing To Shirdi Rally As Campaign Time Nears...