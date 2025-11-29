 TCS Ruhaniyat In Mumbai: Experience The 25th Edition Of This Music Festival; Here's To Know About India's Folk Traditions
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleTCS Ruhaniyat In Mumbai: Experience The 25th Edition Of This Music Festival; Here's To Know About India's Folk Traditions

TCS Ruhaniyat In Mumbai: Experience The 25th Edition Of This Music Festival; Here's To Know About India's Folk Traditions

The 25th edition of Ruhaniyat holds special significance, as it marks a quarter-century of celebrating the philosophy of unity, love, and peace through music. The festival brings together traditional artists, mystics, and folk performers from India and across the world, including Iran, Africa, Pakistan, and more.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
TCS Ruhaniyat In Mumbai | Ruhaniyat.com

Mumbai: Ruhaniyat is a music festival that celebrates Sufi, mystic, and folk music from around the world. The performance in the festival ranges around the world, with performances ranging from traditional Indian classical and folk styles to Tuvan throat singing. The 25th edition of TCS Ruhaniyat - Seeking the Divine, the flagship festival by Banyan Tree Events, is set to enchant audiences once again.

Ruhaniyat 2025: Date and time

The vibrant festival is scheduled on Saturday, November 29, and Sunday, November 30, 2025. This musical evening will be held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (formerly CSMVS) from 6:00 PM onwards. Presented in association with Tata Consultancy Services, the festival promises a soulful celebration of music and culture.

The 25th edition

FPJ Shorts
Adani Group Eyeing Total Debt On Books At ₹1 Lakh Crore By 2030, Independent Growth Plan To Be Powered Up, Tossing Away Dependency On Capital
Adani Group Eyeing Total Debt On Books At ₹1 Lakh Crore By 2030, Independent Growth Plan To Be Powered Up, Tossing Away Dependency On Capital
Thane Traffic Update: Week-Long Night Road Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From November 29 | Know Alternate Route
Thane Traffic Update: Week-Long Night Road Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From November 29 | Know Alternate Route
Uttar Pradesh: Class 7 Boy Brutally Killed In Mainpuri Amid Year-Old Murder Rivalry; Police Register Case Against Three
Uttar Pradesh: Class 7 Boy Brutally Killed In Mainpuri Amid Year-Old Murder Rivalry; Police Register Case Against Three
Ahaan Panday Wows In Custom Gaurav Gupta Bandhgala Suit, Aneet Padda Joins In Corset-Style Satin Look For Their First Award For Saiyaara
Ahaan Panday Wows In Custom Gaurav Gupta Bandhgala Suit, Aneet Padda Joins In Corset-Style Satin Look For Their First Award For Saiyaara

The 25th edition holds special significance, as it marks a quarter-century of celebrating the philosophy of unity, love, and peace through music. The festival brings together traditional artists, mystics, and folk performers from India and across the world, including Iran, Africa, Pakistan, and more. The stage features musical forms like Sufi kalam, Baul music, Kabir bhajans, Qawwali, Shabad, Padhant, and tribal chants, creating a magical atmosphere under the open sky.

The Music Festival

The Music Festival | Ruhaniyat

Event details:

Day 1: Saturday, November 29 2025

Echoes across centuries – Paakh of Jammu: Asha Kesar & Group

Through the eyes of Kabir: Prahlad Singh Tippaniya & Group

UBUNTU – The spirit of Togetherness out of Africa: Dumza Maswana and Volley Nchabeleng

A glimpse of Baul worldview: Parvathy Baul

Italian Mystic connect: Eleonora Bianchini

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – Specially Curated production: Indian, Italian and African artists Qawwali

Day 2: Sunday, November 30 2025

River of life through Tukha Gaan & Bhavaiyya: Anindita Roy & Group

So said the mystics of Gujarat: Hemant Chauhan & Group

Italian Mystic connect: Eleonora Bianchini

Wisdom of Bulleshah’s Sindhi Kalam: Kachra Khan & Group

UBUNTU – The spirit of Togetherness out of Africa: Dumza Maswana and Volley Nchabeleng

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – Specially Curated production: Indian, Italian and African artists Qawwali

Read Also
India’s Longest Beach: A Coastal Wonder You Must-Visit Once In A Lifetime; Here's To Know About...
article-image

Ruhaniyat: A soulful concert

Mumbai is set to host a grand performance in November 2025 at an open-air amphitheatre. It will feature live music, traditional instruments, and immersive sound design. Audiences can expect spellbinding performances from celebrated artists, as well as from rare, lesser-known folk groups that carry centuries-old oral traditions. At its heart, Ruhaniyat honours the timeless works of saints and mystics from across India and the world. These powerful compositions inspire peace, hope, and joy, offering audiences a chance to connect deeply with themselves.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TCS Ruhaniyat In Mumbai: Experience The 25th Edition Of This Music Festival; Here's To Know About...

TCS Ruhaniyat In Mumbai: Experience The 25th Edition Of This Music Festival; Here's To Know About...

Meet Max Amini, Hilarious Iranian-American Comedian Performing In Mumbai Today

Meet Max Amini, Hilarious Iranian-American Comedian Performing In Mumbai Today

Record-Breaking Success Or Personal Setbacks? Lionel Messi's Astrology Predictions For 2026

Record-Breaking Success Or Personal Setbacks? Lionel Messi's Astrology Predictions For 2026

Dubai Watch Week Takes Centre Stage

Dubai Watch Week Takes Centre Stage

Princess Gauravi Kumari On Wellness, Craft, And Conscious Luxury

Princess Gauravi Kumari On Wellness, Craft, And Conscious Luxury