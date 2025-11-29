TCS Ruhaniyat In Mumbai: Experience The 25th Edition Of This Music Festival; Here's To Know About India's Folk Traditions

TCS Ruhaniyat In Mumbai | Ruhaniyat.com

Mumbai: Ruhaniyat is a music festival that celebrates Sufi, mystic, and folk music from around the world. The performance in the festival ranges around the world, with performances ranging from traditional Indian classical and folk styles to Tuvan throat singing. The 25th edition of TCS Ruhaniyat - Seeking the Divine, the flagship festival by Banyan Tree Events, is set to enchant audiences once again.

25 Years of Soul-to-Soul Connection

This is not just a music festival — it’s a call from one soul to another.



Ruhaniyat – Seeking the Divine returns this November, with mystic poetry, rare traditions, and the timeless language of music



Come. Listen. Remember.#Ruhaniyat25 pic.twitter.com/xPJcmlfUtc — Banyan Tree Events (@banyantreevents) November 4, 2025

Ruhaniyat 2025: Date and time

The vibrant festival is scheduled on Saturday, November 29, and Sunday, November 30, 2025. This musical evening will be held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (formerly CSMVS) from 6:00 PM onwards. Presented in association with Tata Consultancy Services, the festival promises a soulful celebration of music and culture.

The 25th edition

The 25th edition holds special significance, as it marks a quarter-century of celebrating the philosophy of unity, love, and peace through music. The festival brings together traditional artists, mystics, and folk performers from India and across the world, including Iran, Africa, Pakistan, and more. The stage features musical forms like Sufi kalam, Baul music, Kabir bhajans, Qawwali, Shabad, Padhant, and tribal chants, creating a magical atmosphere under the open sky.

The Music Festival | Ruhaniyat

Event details:

Day 1: Saturday, November 29 2025

Echoes across centuries – Paakh of Jammu: Asha Kesar & Group

Through the eyes of Kabir: Prahlad Singh Tippaniya & Group

UBUNTU – The spirit of Togetherness out of Africa: Dumza Maswana and Volley Nchabeleng

A glimpse of Baul worldview: Parvathy Baul

Italian Mystic connect: Eleonora Bianchini

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – Specially Curated production: Indian, Italian and African artists Qawwali

Day 2: Sunday, November 30 2025

River of life through Tukha Gaan & Bhavaiyya: Anindita Roy & Group

So said the mystics of Gujarat: Hemant Chauhan & Group

Italian Mystic connect: Eleonora Bianchini

Wisdom of Bulleshah’s Sindhi Kalam: Kachra Khan & Group

UBUNTU – The spirit of Togetherness out of Africa: Dumza Maswana and Volley Nchabeleng

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – Specially Curated production: Indian, Italian and African artists Qawwali

Ruhaniyat: A soulful concert

Mumbai is set to host a grand performance in November 2025 at an open-air amphitheatre. It will feature live music, traditional instruments, and immersive sound design. Audiences can expect spellbinding performances from celebrated artists, as well as from rare, lesser-known folk groups that carry centuries-old oral traditions. At its heart, Ruhaniyat honours the timeless works of saints and mystics from across India and the world. These powerful compositions inspire peace, hope, and joy, offering audiences a chance to connect deeply with themselves.