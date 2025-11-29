TCS Ruhaniyat In Mumbai: Experience The 25th Edition Of This Music Festival; Here's To Know About India's Folk Traditions

Mumbai: Ruhaniyat is a music festival that celebrates Sufi, mystic, and folk music from around the world. The performance in the festival ranges around the world, with performances ranging from traditional Indian classical and folk styles to Tuvan throat singing. The 25th edition of TCS Ruhaniyat - Seeking the Divine, the flagship festival by Banyan Tree Events, is set to enchant audiences once again.
Ruhaniyat 2025: Date and time
The vibrant festival is scheduled on Saturday, November 29, and Sunday, November 30, 2025. This musical evening will be held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (formerly CSMVS) from 6:00 PM onwards. Presented in association with Tata Consultancy Services, the festival promises a soulful celebration of music and culture.
The 25th edition
The 25th edition holds special significance, as it marks a quarter-century of celebrating the philosophy of unity, love, and peace through music. The festival brings together traditional artists, mystics, and folk performers from India and across the world, including Iran, Africa, Pakistan, and more. The stage features musical forms like Sufi kalam, Baul music, Kabir bhajans, Qawwali, Shabad, Padhant, and tribal chants, creating a magical atmosphere under the open sky.
The Music Festival | Ruhaniyat
Event details:
Day 1: Saturday, November 29 2025
Echoes across centuries – Paakh of Jammu: Asha Kesar & Group
Through the eyes of Kabir: Prahlad Singh Tippaniya & Group
UBUNTU – The spirit of Togetherness out of Africa: Dumza Maswana and Volley Nchabeleng
A glimpse of Baul worldview: Parvathy Baul
Italian Mystic connect: Eleonora Bianchini
Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – Specially Curated production: Indian, Italian and African artists Qawwali
Day 2: Sunday, November 30 2025
River of life through Tukha Gaan & Bhavaiyya: Anindita Roy & Group
So said the mystics of Gujarat: Hemant Chauhan & Group
Italian Mystic connect: Eleonora Bianchini
Wisdom of Bulleshah’s Sindhi Kalam: Kachra Khan & Group
UBUNTU – The spirit of Togetherness out of Africa: Dumza Maswana and Volley Nchabeleng
Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – Specially Curated production: Indian, Italian and African artists Qawwali
Ruhaniyat: A soulful concert
Mumbai is set to host a grand performance in November 2025 at an open-air amphitheatre. It will feature live music, traditional instruments, and immersive sound design. Audiences can expect spellbinding performances from celebrated artists, as well as from rare, lesser-known folk groups that carry centuries-old oral traditions. At its heart, Ruhaniyat honours the timeless works of saints and mystics from across India and the world. These powerful compositions inspire peace, hope, and joy, offering audiences a chance to connect deeply with themselves.