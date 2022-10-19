Mumbai: Security and surveillance to be tightened on Bandra Worli Sea Link | PTI

Mumbai: The deadly double accident that occurred earlier this month on the Bandra Worli Sea Link has prompted authorities to adapt additional safety measures to ensure fatalities are reduced on the iconic bridge.

New incident management system, a software, will be put into place that will send out alerts to multiple agencies as well as to the vehicular traffic driving on the sea link within half a minute of any incident occurring.

“This system will alert the toll operators, quick response team, put up messages on visual digital signposts, traffic authorities, etc.” said an official who was part of the meeting on Tuesday to enhance safety on the sea link.

Additional set of Standard Operating Procedures will also be introduced in ensuring better response measures.

Currently there are six speed cameras installed on the bridge connecting Bandra and Worli. More such cameras will be installed. There is a possibility that the location of these cameras will be regularly changed to record the traffic rule violators.

“Enforcement of traffic rules and bringing traffic violators to book also needs to be increased. Drunken driving tests will be carried out randomly on the sea link to disallow them from putting lives at risk,” shared a source.

Moreover, a new Quick Response Team vehicle that is equipped with metal cutters will be brought in in a few days. A crash barrier vehicle will also be kept at the accident spot in case there is a breakdown of any vehicle.

Among other things, safety messages will be screened on the public visual system and some glow signs will also be installed.

