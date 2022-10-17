Mumbai: Action to be taken against Auto, Taxi drivers if they refuse the ride | Photo: Representative Image

The Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) on Monday issued a statement that said stringent action will be taken on auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers who refuse to accept customers based on the fare and distance.

This move from MTP has come after they received several complaints from citizens which highlight their issues with taxi and auto drivers. They claim to get ‘rejected’ by drivers since their destination is ‘not that far’ for the drivers. Since the drive is not long enough, the fare, too, is a small amount. This has been the case for a long time, especially outside railway stations and bus stations.

In order to tackle this situation, MTP issued the said notification through their official Twitter handle. The post said, “Action will be taken against auto and taxi drivers who refuse fares, under MVA section 178 (3), 1998.

As per section 178 (3) in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, if the holder of a permit or the driver of a contract carriage refuses, in contravention of the provision of this Act or rule made thereunder, to ply the contract carriage or to carry the passengers, they shall be (a) be punishable with fine which may extend to Rs. 50 (in the case of 2-wheeler or 3-wheeler motor vehicles. (b) in any other case, be punishable with a fine which may extend to Rs. 200.

Meanwhile, the statement also says that all the traffic divisions and its authorities are to ‘sensitize’ the drivers within their jurisdiction to behave better with the citizens and aid in a hassle-free commute. “The traffic division in-charge is told to meet the taxi and auto drivers’ association or group in order to sensitize them so they don’t make any mistakes. This way, there is no trouble for the commuters,” said an official.