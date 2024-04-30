Shinde Sena Announces MLA Ravindra Waikar's Candidature From North-West Lok Sabha Constituency Of Mumbai

ML Ravindra Waikar | File

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde led Shivsena announced MLA Ravindra Waikar as a candidate from the North West loksabha constituency of Mumbai. Now there will be a direct fight against UBT candidate Amol Kirtikar. North West constituency comprises the area of Jogeshwari east, Dindoshi, Goregaon, Versova, Andheri East and Andheri West falls in North West Mumbai Constituency. Waikar is considered a staunch Shivainik and close with the Uddhav Thackeray family. He was four time Chairman of Standing committee in BMC and Three time MLA of Shivsena from Jogeshwari.



There were allegations of illegally obtaining approval for the construction of a five star hotel on a plot reserve for a garden against Waikar in Jogeshwari area. The EOW of Mumbai police had initiated an inquiry against him. ED was also behind him for a money laundering case but later he joined Shivsena. Alliance parties of Mahayuti were opposing the candidate of Waiker, despite that Shinde announced his name . Shinde Shivsena was looking for a strong candidate from the area. The name of film actor Govinda, Marathi actor Sharad Ponkshe and former minister Dr.Deepak Sawant were named under consideration eventually Waikar's name was selected.



According to sources, Shinde Sena wanted to pitted Marathi candidate not any North Indian from the constituency. It has been said that BJP has opposed the name of Waiker because there was pending inquiry against him and BJP leaders who had openly made allegations against Waikar for corruption when he was in Shivsena and Now it is difficult for the BJP leaders to campaign against him when they had already maligned his image.



North-West constituency challenge for Mahayuti

Secondly, the political atmosphere in North West Constituency is not much in favour of Mahayuti. Shivsena own sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar is disturbed after an ED inquiry initiated against his son Amol Kirtikar. Even MNS secretary Shalini Thackeray had also opposed giving ticket to Waikar few days ago. She said that she won't campaign against Waikar who is corrupt. UBT Shivsena MLC Sachin Ahir while speaking to media said " Shinde Sena has done our job easy. Waikar is my friend and we all know in what circumstances he had joined Eknath Shinde led Shivsena." Moreover, he asked will former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya be appointed as the star campaigner for Waikar? Mahayuti failed to find a candidate from BJP or Shivsena therefore, they had to give a ticket to Waikar." Said Ahir.



On the other hand, Waiker is three time MLA from Jogeshwari. He has strong public connections in the area, he has experience of contesting elections and Waiker has capacity to spend crores of rupees in the election. The last date of filing nomination is May 03 and elections will be held for the fifth phase on May 20th. Some candidates of Mahavikas Aghadi and Mahayuti have already filed their nominations

