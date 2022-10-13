Mumbai: Sea Link mishap accused files for bail

e-Paper Get App
Bilakhiya was arrested on Oct 6

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 11:59 PM IST
Irfan Abdul Raheem Beelkia, the accused in the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) accident | Photo: Twitter Image
Irfan Bilakhiya, the accused driver in the Bandra-Worli sea link accident that killed five and injured eight others, has filed for bail.

Bilakhiya was arrested on Oct 6 and is charged with sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, death by negligence, rash driving, and overspeeding among others.

Recently, a magistrate court had directed that he be provided medical treatment as he had made a plea through his advocates Vikram Chavan and Chandni Bhatt for the same claiming spinal and internal injuries due to the mishap.

