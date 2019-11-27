Mumbai: School Cab driver arrested for molesting 10-year-old

A cab driver hired for school students arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl by Versova police.

An officer from the Versova police station said, “The accused, identified as Sadiq Ali, has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.”

The minor victim’s mother informed the police that the incident came to light when her daughter refused to sit in the accused Ali’s car, she pointed at the driver and said that she was uncomfortable. The child also said that “uncle is very bad”.

According to an officer, the girl said that the driver had been touching her inappropriately for fifteen days.