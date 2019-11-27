Balasaheb Thorat, Jayant Patil to be Maharashtra deputy CMs: NCP's Majeed Memon

New Delhi: Senior NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon has said group leaders of their respective parties -- NCP's Jayant Patil and Congress's Balasaheb Thorat -- will become Deputy Chief Ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led government in Maharashtra.

"Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn in as Chief Minister and Balasaheb Thorat from Congress and Jayant Patil from NCP will become Deputy Chief Ministers," Memon said on Tuesday. He said that the tri-party alliance will resolve the major issues in Maharashtra. "Devendra Fadnavis government has done a lot of wrong things. We will try to correct it," Memon said.