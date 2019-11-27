Will invite PM Modi, Amit Shah to Thackeray's swearing-in as Maha CM: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be invited to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28, according to party leader Sanjay Raut.

When asked if the Prime Minister will be invited to the swearing-in ceremony, Raut said: "Yes, we will invite everyone. We will even invite Amit Shah ji." Late on Tuesday, a delegation of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena leaders met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, following which it was announced that Uddhav Thackeray will take the oath of office and secrecy on November 28.