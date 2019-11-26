'162 and more... just wait and watch': Sanjay Raut

MLAs of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had gathered at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday. "I will not fall prey to any offer. I will not help the BJP in anyway. I will not indulge in any anti-party activities," the MLAs repeated, with a palm-out salute as they pledged not to betray their parties.

"We are 162" posters had been put up in the conference hall where the MLAs gathered, a giant image of the Constitution of India also in the backdrop. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray, were present as the MLAs chatted animatedly, took selfies, flashed victory signs and worked the room.