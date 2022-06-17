Mumbai: School bus driver held for running over woman in Goregaon

Representative pic | Imagesbazaar

Mumbai: The Dindoshi police have arrested a school bus driver for allegedly running over and killing a 37-year-old scooter rider in Goregaon on Thursday.

According to the Dindoshi police, the incident occurred at around 1.15 p.m. on Thursday near the Lucky Hotel in Goregaon. The police said that a beat marshall with the Bangur Nagar police station was passing by the spot when he saw a crowd gathered and stopped to investigate.

“The beat marshall saw a woman lying lifeless on the ground near a scooter and a school bus immediately behind the fallen woman. The bus driver and the woman who tends to the students were also standing there, but there were no students aboard the bus at the time,” said police sub inspector Archana Darekar, Dindoshi police station.

The beat marshall rushed the injured woman, later identified as Kunjan Thakkar (37), to the Lifeline Hospital in Malad, where she was declared dead before admission. The beat marshall had also informed the Dindoshi police about the incident and taken the bus driver and caretaker with him. A team from the Dindoshi police station reached the hospital and took the driver and caretaker to the police station for further inquiries.

Their statements were subsequently recorded and the driver was placed under arrest. He has been charged with causing death due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“We are still trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events that led to the accident. Footage from Closed Circuit Television cameras covering the scene of the accident is being examined. The deceased was riding the scooter herself and there was no one else with her at the time,” Darekar said.