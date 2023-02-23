Mumbai: Sanjay Raut's claim of 'death threats' becomes talking point of Maharashtra politics

Sanjay Raut and Eknath Shinde | FPJ

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut's claims of possibility of an attack on him by Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has heated the politics in Maharashtra. CM SHinde has reacted to it, ensuring fair investigation into allegations. NCP MP Supriya Sule has called the matter 'serious' and said that the situation in Maharashtra is 'worrying'.

Sanjay Raut has written a letter to Deputy Chief mInister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well as Thane Commissioner of Police Jaijeet Singh saying that Shrikant Shinde, an MP from Kalyan has given contract of attacking him to an alleged goon named Raja Thakur.

Raut said that he did not fear it but the police should investigate the matter.

Read Also Sanjay Raut death threat: CM Eknath Shinde says probe will be conducted in matter

'Situation in Maharashtra has literally gotten worse'

Shrikant is son of CM Eknath Shinde. That's why the gravity of the allegations increases. Talking about the allegations, NCP MP Supriya Sule demanded the home minister to look into it.

"If a senior RS MP is making such allegations then the situation in Maharashtra has literally gotten worse. It is worrying to see politics at such a level. It is the duty of the state government to take care of every person's life. I hope the home minister of state will look into the matter," said Sule.

CM assures police probe

Reacting to the allegations CM Shinde said that the police will investigate the issue. "We do not remove or add security to anyone. There is a committee which takes stock of the threat perception to every person and they decide about it.

"I have gone through the allegations made by Sanjay Raut. I assure that the police will investigate the matter in a fair way and we will not protect anyone if it is true," he said. "But at the same time, if allegations are false and defamatory in nature then we will not let them go easily. There will be strict legal action if allegations found false," added CM Shinde.

Sanjay Raut vs Eknath Shinde

Raut is a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray who lost Shiv Sena to Eknath Shinde in the election commission battle. The verbal fight between Raut and Shinde group as well as Raut and BJP has been going on for the last many days. But allegations of the possibility of the attack are new.

Raja Thakur's wife files complaint

Meanwhile, Thakur’s advocate wife Pooja filed a complaint against the MP for calling her husband a “goon”. The complaint was lodged at Kapurbawdi police station in Thane.

Speaking to the media, Pooja Thakur said, “Raut used derogatory remarks against my husband. Who gave him the power to call my husband a goon?” She said Raja Thakur has organised sports events on the occasion of the CM’s birthday. The event was attended by Shrikant Shinde as he is a sports lover," she said, adding that Raut’s allegations are “baseless”.

The advocate said, “I have asked the police to lodge a case under the Indian Penal Code section 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to hurt).”

Senior Police Inspector with Kapurbawdi police station Uttam Sonawane said, “We have taken a written application from Pooja Thakur but no FIR has been registered in the case.”