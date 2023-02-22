Sanjay Raut death threat: Raja Thakur's wife files plaint against Sena MP in Thane for derogatory speech

Advocate Pooja Thakur | FPJ

Advocate Pooja Thakur, wife of Raja Thakur, has filed a complaint against Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Sanjay Raut for making derogatory remarks against her husband.

Sanjay Raut had said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde had hired a goon Raja Thakur to kill him.

Pooja said that she filed a complaint against Sanjay Raut with Kapurbavdi police against his derogatory remark used for her husband. "Who gave him [Raut] right to call my husband a goon," she questioned in a media statement.

She told media that the case has been Indian Penal Code Section 211 (False charge of offence made with intent to hurt).

Sena MP on Tuesday had written letter to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Thane police saying that he has been getting death threats from Shinde group and he alleged that CM's son has hired a goon from Thane to kill him.

Following this, Thane police recorded his statement on Wednesday meanwhile his security has been increased as well.

