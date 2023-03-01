Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali meet Bill Gates, cricketer says, 'sharing ideas a powerful way to solve global challenges'

Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar met Bill Gates on Tuesday, February 28 | Twitter

Mumbai: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali met Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates in the city on Tuesday. The cricketer took to Twitter to share photos of his meeting with Gates.

In the pictures, Tendulkar and his wife Anjali can be seen posing for the camera with Gates. "We are all students for life. Today was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy - including children's education and healthcare, which the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation works on," the former cricketer wrote in the caption of his post.

"Sharing ideas is a powerful way to solve the world's challenges. Thanks for your insights Bill Gates," he added.

Sachin was part of a group that took part in a discussion with Gates on how philanthropic endeavors can inspire meaningful partnerships and have a lasting impact on the world. The meeting was organised by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which works on a variety of social and economic issues around the world.

The 49-year old, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history, is also known for his philanthropic work in India, particularly in the areas of children's education and healthcare through the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.