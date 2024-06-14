 Mumbai: Rustomjee Group Launches New Project In Matunga, Anticipates Gross Development Value Of ₹1300 Cr
Rustomjee Group, one of the leading real estate developers in Mumbai, has announced the launch of apartments under the ‘Rustomjee 180 Bayview’ project, at Matunga West on Thursday.

Friday, June 14, 2024
article-image
Photo Credit: www.rustomjeematungawest.com

Mumbai: Rustomjee Group, one of the leading real estate developers in Mumbai, has announced the launch of apartments under the ‘Rustomjee 180 Bayview’ project, at Matunga West on Thursday. With this launch, the real estate player is anticipating gross development value of approximately Rs 1,300 crore, with a target of achieving Rs 400 crore of business within the first year of its launch. The firm is offering 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 4 BHK and duplex apartments ranging from 800 sq ft to 2,200 sq ft.

It promises panoramic views of the Arabian Sea from almost all the apartments along with providing all amenities necessary for an upgrade to an uber-luxury lifestyle at the heart of Mumbai. The project will be handed over to the people in 2028.

Inspired by the sea’s serene beauty and captivating characteristics, the project incorporates themes like sea breeze, aqua sense, tropical plantation, sculptures, and pebbles, harmoniously merging nature-inspired design with modern amenities.

Chairman and Managing Director of Rustomjee Group, Boman Irani said, “This project showcases the creation of a lifestyle destination that matches our residents’ refined preferences. The aim behind this project launch is to create spaces where communities thrive, human connections are prioritised and ideas are exchanged which contribute towards purposeful and healthier living.”

“Matunga has proved to be an excellent residential hub as it offers the right mix of tranquillity and modern living. Its central location ensures excellent connectivity to other parts of the city while offering easy access to prime locations like Dadar, Lower Parel and Worli, thus providing residents the comfort of an easy commute. This marks our entry in Matunga and we are ecstatic to revolutionise luxury living in one of the most promising and dynamic micro markets of Mumbai,” he added.

This luxurious project comprises spacious balconies for each apartment, ample greenery amidst the bustling city and state-of-the-art tech features that ensures the safety of residents is never compromised with. It also offers amenities for all ages, including recreational spaces for kids, senior citizens, and adults. The beautifully crafted elevation showcases special features such as reckli concrete, aluminium composite panel cladding and grooves, adding a touch of sophistication and elegance to the architectural design.

