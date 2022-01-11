Mumbai: Rs 35 crore underground tank proposal up for Standing Committee nod

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration will move a proposal to increase the capacity of the underground water tank below Pramod Mahajan Kala Udyan from 1.62 crore litres to 1.92 crore litres is likely to come up before the Standing Committee for approval.

The underground water tank was constructed as a solution to the continuing water logging in the traditional low lying area of Parel during each monsoon. After the underground water tank was built last year, this year too waterlogging was reported near Hindmata cinema and nearby areas. Therefore, the BMC decided to increase the capacity of the tank to store 1.92 crore litres.

After considering all the aspects of construction, the consultant estimated Rs 33 crore as the cost of work. Accordingly, advertisements were given in the newspapers and on BMC website. Three companies responded to the ads. Among them M/s Yogesh Construction has shown interest and is ready to work for less than 20 percent of the estimated cost. BMC will keep one percent of the total cost as a security deposit. After adding other taxes the construction cost will go up to Rs.35.30 crore. The total period of construction will be 12 months.

The BMC administration stated in the proposal that it would be a good relief for the residents if permission for construction is granted. However, the opposition has raised objections to the project. "The water tank construction work has been taken up hastily. The contractors who showed interest have no experience of such work," said BJP corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat "This extension may give relief to the people of Hindamata and nearby areas, but the water logging situation will increase in Deepak Talkies, Elphinstone Station area," he added.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:30 PM IST